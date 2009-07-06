Remembering Steve Brennan
By Ben Grossman
The industry is mourning the loss of Steve Brennan, longtime reporter and editor for The Hollywood Reporter.Read The Hollywood Reporter’s obituary (and note all the comments from his many friends and fans) here, and the words of Variety deputy editor (and THR alum) Cynthia Littleton here.
According to THR, funeral and memorial services are pending.
