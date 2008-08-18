Recount Needed for WHO's "Cast the Kernel" Vote

Perhaps presaging just how close the presidential race is going to be in swing states like Iowa, WHO Des Moines had a surprising result in its "Cast the Kernel" contest at the recently concluded Iowa State Fair. Fair-goers were invited to drop a corn kernel in a Mason jar representing Senator McCain, or another representing Senator Obama.

After some 50,000 votes were cast, WHO execs called the contest a draw (GM Dale Woods says the two jars were within a few hundred kernels of each other, meaning the race was too close to declare a winner). Surely WHO’s sales people will present the data to the McCain and Obama camps to impress upon them just how vital it would be to boost their spending in Des Moines.