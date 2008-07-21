Reality, WWE and Chicago Sports

If you’re developing a reality or syndie product, you’ll have to include JAMES CANNIFFE on your holiday card list. He’s been named Vice President, Development, Alternative Programming at Sony Pictures Television in Culver City. Sidebar – have you seen all the great new restaurants and such opening in Culver City! Impressive. Back to James. James, an Emmy-nominated producer, is going to report to HOLLY JACOBS, SVP, Reality and Syndicated Programming. If his name is familiar, it’s because you saw it on the credits of such shows as Greatest American Dog, The Apprentice, and Behind the Music, just to name a few. Very good news, James!

LISA RICHARDS is the new Vice President, Affiliate Marketing for World Wrestling Entertainment. The Connecticut-based WWE hired Lisa, who was Manager of Sales and Marketing at Starz Encore group, in 04 and she’s been going great guns since then. Congrats!

Buffalo, NY’s own DARYL HAWKS is heading to NBC Chicago’s WMAQ, aka NBC5, to join the sports team as reporter and anchor. Happens next Monday, actually. He’s been doing sports at NBC’s San Francisco operation, KNTV. The former Marine sounds pretty sharp…he’s played semi-pro ball and worked in sports ops in Jacksonville, FL and Raleigh, NC. Chicago is like sports Mecca, Daryl. You’ll love it.

