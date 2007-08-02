Reality TV

I had a curious life-imitating-video-imitating-life moment or two Wednesday night.

I was watching The Day After Tomorrow, resting from a leg infection that required high-powered steriods and pain killers and antibiotics due to chills, fever, possible blood poisoning, that sort of thing. The movie is filled with scenes of catastrophe, cars wrecked and on fire, etc., often reported by faux Fox stations since it is a Tentieth-Century-Fox film. Then there came a scene when one of the star’s is found to have a leg infection with chills and fever and possible blood poisoning and that sort of thing. The advice is to get on some major medication quick, or…well, there was no "or," but the implication was clear.

My leg started to throb, so I breifly switched for a moment to some other channel, any other channel, where a real Fox news station appeared to be showing footage of catastrophe, cars wrecked and on fire–the Minnesota Bridge collapse–which I had heard nothing about. For a moment I wondered if I had really changed the channel at all. I watched long enough to find out what had happened, then changed the channel to see if Barry Bonds was going to tie the home run record–he didn’t.

Included in all that attention on Bonds was somebody in the world of anti-drug PSAs either weighing in on the debate over whether Bonds used steroids, if there is a debate, or just wanting to capture an audience thinking hard about the issue.

I had only watched a bit of the game, which was all about Bonds no matter what else was happening on the field, when on came a PSA for the damage steriods can do to your body, showing a faux classical statue of an athlete crumbling as ominous warnings about the drug were intoned.

I turned off the set to go down and check the pamphlet that came with my steroids prescripion, then decided to read instead.