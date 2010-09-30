Reality Sets in for Cable

When one thinks of original programming on cable, what comes to mind? Award-winning scripted dramas such AMC’s Mad Men or TNT’s The Closer. But during the nearly completed third quarter of 2010, six of the top 10 rated original shows among adults 18 to 49 on basic cable were reality shows of one sort or another.

Dramas making the top 10 list, according to number crunching by Turner Broadcasting, are USA’s Burn Notice, Royal Pains and Covert Affairs plus FX’s Sons of Anarchy.

Heading the list are MTV’s Jersey Shore, Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, and History’s Pawn Stars. Rounding out the Top 10 are Discovery’s After the Catch, E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Real Housewives of New Jersey.

It just goes to show that on cable there’s something for everyone and that there’s no accounting for taste.

Here’s the top 10 original shows on cable for the third quarter:

1. Jersey Shore, MTV

2. Deadliest Catch, Discovery

3. Pawn Stars, History

4. Burn Notice, USA

5. After the Catch, Discovery

6. Royal Pains, USA

7. Keeping Up With the Karashians, E!

8. Sons of Anarcy, FX

9. Covert Affairs, USA

10. Real Housewives of N.J.