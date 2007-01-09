Reality Distortion Field Indeed
OK, I've been as big an Apple fan as anybody over the years, but does anybody else think it is a bit sad that a talking head on CNN is referring to Steve Job's Keynote speech, which isn't even over yet, as "life changing?"
Sigh.
