The Real World’s Next Home: Brooklyn

The 20th season of The Real World isn’t even over, but that hasn’t stopped MTV from giving the green light to a 21st season of the series. For the next season, set to begin production this summer, MTV is taking the show back east to the city where it all started, New York. Specifically: the borough of Brooklyn.

“The Brooklyn season, like the Hollywood season, will focus on what people loved about The Real World when it launched in 1992 – genuine people, meaningful conflict and powerful stories,” Jon Murray, The Real World Co-Creator and Chairman & President of Bunim-Murray Productions, announcing the pickup. “We’re thrilled that MTV is allowing The Real World turn 21!”

The Real World is the granddaddy of all reality shows, pioneering the type of storytelling that is now commonplace across the network’s on programs such as Big Brother, Survivor and The Surreal Life.

Since its debut in 1992, the show has had seasons all over the world, from Paris and Las Vegas to Sydney and New Orleans. It was in New York, however, that the series got its start.

We should probably start taking bets to see how long it takes before the “jock” housemate beats up a hipster neighbor. I give it four episodes.