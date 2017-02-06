Raycom Stations, Viewers Rally To Help Tornado Victims

Raycom stations in Georgia and Mississippi raised $585,000 to help victims of the destructive tornados that hit south Georgia in January.

WALB in Albany, Ga., an NBC affiliate, partnered with the American Red Cross in raising more than $202,000 through a one-day phone bank, as well as an ongoing online fundraising drive, according to Raycom.

Related: Raycom: ATSC 3.0 Could Enhance Public Service

WDAM in Hattiesburg, Miss., also an NBC affiliate, worked with the Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation in raising $385,000 through a one-day telethon. Raycom’s WLBT in Jackson, Miss., WLOX in Biloxi, Miss., and WMC in Memphis, Tenn. joined that effort.

The storms that hit South Georgia on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 killed 16 people and destroyed homes and businesses. Hundreds of homes in southwestern Georgia had been demolished by a severe storm just weeks before.