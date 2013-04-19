Rave Reviews For Boston Stations' Coverage

The Boston TV stations got raves from a significant voice–the Columbia Journalism Review–for their coverage of the wild night in and around Boston last night.

Justin Peters singles out WBZ (CBS) and WHDH (Sunbeam TV) for their measured, and accurate, coverage:

Local Boston TV news has reported the whole thing, and done an absolutely heroic and tremendous job of it, proving that, even though local TV news is often maligned, it can serve a huge need in times of crisis-and can rise to the occasion when other, national outlets do not.

CNN, he adds, was way out of position last night.