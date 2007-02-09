Rap, Rap. Who's There?
Fans of CBS' Ghost Whisperer can spend Valentines Day communing with the dead.
CBS.com is hosting an online seance with James Van Praagh, co-executive producer on the show, which features Jennifer Love Hewitt as a Praagh-like parlayer with the dearly, or some not so dearly, departed.
The hour seance will start at 3 p.m. NYT, 12 p.m. PT. No EET (eerie ectoplasm time) was provided, but I guess only the spirits know what time they are on.
"The public will be able to call Van Praagh at 323-CBS-1000 and speak to him personally as he connects with the dead," sayd CBS optimistically, "while others can simultaneously converse in a designated chat room."
Why am I reminded of the Bullwinkle exhcange:
Bullwinkle: "Eeny meeny, chili beaney, the spirits are about to speak."
Rocky: "Are they friendly spirits?
Bullwinkle: "Just listen."
Come to think of it, they will be communing with me unless I remember to order those flowers for my wife.
By John Eggerton
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.