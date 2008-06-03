QVC, Crackle and the GM Two-Step

What is so rare as a day in June? Enjoying a new job is always a good thing. And that’s what ANIL JAGTIANI is doing in the Philly ‘burg where QVC is located. Anil is now the new Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and New Business Development. He comes over from Hallmark, who must have sent QVC their very best, eh? Congrats Anil!

From the General Manager Waltz Department: JEFF HOFFMAN moves to CBS affil WTKR in the Hampton Roads market from WAFF in Huntsville. Seafood is much better for sure. BETSY FARRIS is leaving her VP-GM seat at KCRG in Missouri’s capital Jefferson City. Destination is home to spend more time with family. Moving his snow shovel from WFFF in Vermont to WXXA in New York’s capital Albany is BILLY SALLY, who is replacing SALLY STAMP. They must have a thing for Sallys, eh? Congrats on all the changes.

Video Entrtainment Network Crackle, which is an online entity owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, has named SETH SCHREINER to be Marketing Manager who will report to MARY RAY, VP of Marketing. Schreiner comes to Crackle from Heavy.com, a consumer video company, where he served as the online marketing manager for three years. Prior to that experience, Schreiner was an ad-operations analyst for Forbes.com. The University of Vermont grad will be working from the Crackle’s Sausalito digs.

