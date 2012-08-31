Quiet Demise For Google TV Ads

Google’s incursion into television spot sales, called Google TV Ads, happened with a bang.

Its departure from the arena five years later was much quieter.

Googler Shishir Mehrotra cited the wide array of video platforms as the primary reason for Google TV Ads’ demise.

“Video is increasingly going digital and users are now watching across numerous devices,” wrote Mehrotra on the Google TV Ads blog. “So we’ve made the hard decision to close our TV Ads product over the next few months and move the team to other areas at Google.”

TV Ads was based on an eBay-style auction model. Broadcasters never wholly bought into the concept; several were afraid of partnering with a company that was growing as fast as Google, fearful they’d surrender some of their ad business to the search giant, and never get it back.

The former NBC Universal rising star Mike Steib had been in charge of Google TV Ads, and was selected to deliver the keynote presentation to a roomful of broadcasters at the TVB marketing conference in 2008.

Steib has since moved on, as will the rest of the TV Ads crew.