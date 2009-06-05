Question of the Week

I’ve been writing a lot about people getting hired lately and that got me wondering: is the media job market improving? I want the answer to be yes but I suspect it is no and will remain that way for months to come. In fact, I think the media jobs of the (very near) future will mostly be online and interactive. But what are your thoughts on this subject? Is there hope for media employment? Let me know on the Fates & Fortunes community board.