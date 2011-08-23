Quake & Tweet
OK, I understand that in hindsight the 5.8 earthquake that hit Virginia and shook up the East Coast generally was not a biggie. But initially there was no way to know whether you were feeling a 7.0 earthquake in Iowa, or a small quake in your own neighborhood. In the relief of that hindsight, here are some of my favorite tweets from the quake.Some of my favorite tweets about the earthquake:
“There was just a 6.0 earthquake in Washington. Obama wanted it to be 3.4, but the Republicans wanted 6.0, so he compromised.”
“”S&P has downgraded earthquake to a 2.0.”
“Earthquake on the East coast? There’s only one explanation for this…Sting debuting in the #WWE.”
“I shouldn’t have kept my bowling ball collection on the shelf over my china cabinet.”
“I’m predicting a 8.0 #earthquake in Indy if Peyton doesn’t start week #1 for the #colts.”
“As a Texan, I had no concept of how to react. I desperately grasped for a firearm so I could shoot at the earthquake.”
“Sadness overcomes the nation as it realizes the Dept. of Education is still standing after the earthquake.”
