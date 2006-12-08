Puppetry of the…Oh, Never Mind

Savvy purveyors of children’s entertainment throw in a little something for the parents, such as the stoner-friendly humor of SpongeBob. And few do it better than children’s entertainer Laurie Berkner, star of Jack’s Big Music Show on Noggin. In fact, she threw a bone to Gen X parents/Seinfeld fans everywhere in her song Doodlebugs, which features characters named Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer.

But a promotional CD for the season two premiere of Jack’s seems a wee bit too eager to appeal to fathers. Berkner, in a snug sweater, has two strategically placed puppets…ya know, I’ll just let the photo speak for itself.

By Michael Malone