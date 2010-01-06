PTC Calls For Indecency Complaints Targeting Dad's Horseplay

In what has become a recurring theme for both Fox and the Parents Television Council, PTC has asked its members to complain to the FCC about programming featuring sexual horseplay, as it were.

The latest programming to rub PTC the wrong way was Sunday’s episode of American Dad, in which featured a scene in which a horse was being, well, pleasured.

“A broadcast television network aired an animated program on a Sunday evening when children were in the audience, and the program featured a man masturbating a horse,” said PTC President Tim Winter in announcing the request for complaints. “Up until now, I never imagined that those exact words could ever be spoken in that particular order. But sadly, here we are.”

Well, actually, PTC was already there. Back in March of 2009, it urged members to complain about a Family Guy scene in which Stewie was eating cereal with horse sperm instead of milk on it.”

And unless I miss my guess, years ago a scene in a Fox dramedy featuring a similar race horse “release” plotline was blasted by the content police.