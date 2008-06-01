Promotions to kick off the summer season

Moving to the corner office from the News Director’s digs is PATRICK MCCREERY, newly promoted at Meredith’s KPTV/KPDX duopoly in Portland. He’ll be working with KIERAN CLARKE, Vice President and General Manager of stations out in the Rose City. He’s worked for Meredith in Phoenix at KPHO, where he was Executive Producer of Special Projects. Congrats, Patrick!

Stylin’ new titles at LA’s Style Network are RENEE SIMON and KATIE ACKERMAN. Renee’s new title is Vice President, Current Programming while Katie’s business card will read Vice President, Programming and Acquisitions. Renee has a background in programming at SOAPnet while Katie has worked with VH1 in LA and NYC. Way to go, Ladies!

Another female of note today is Cox’s BARBARA THWAITES who’ll be in charge of taking care of customer service in her new role, officially called Executive Director of Customer Care Technologies. She’s had the most unique titles along her career: Solutions Director for Level 3 Communications and Engagement Director for Capgemini. It’s all happening in Atlanta. She’s got a Georgia Tech degree and an MBA from Georgetown. Cool.

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.