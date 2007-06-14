The PROMAX BDA Blog--June 13, Afternoon Dispatch

New York, Wed, June 13th, 1pm:

One of the challenges for many attendees at the annual PROMAX/BDA conference is trying to figure out which sessions to sit in on when several interesting sessions are scheduled at the same time. Like this afternoon. At 2pm, the session New Best Practices by speaker and interim PROMAX managing director, Lee Hunt, looks to be interesting. In the description, it says ‘he’ll offer a sneak peek at the future of television marketing’. I’m a TV marketer, so that’s relevant to me. At the same time is another session titled, Hit ‘Em Where it Counts: Promotion in the Ever-Shifting Landscape of the Media-Savvy World. Whew, long title. That session promises ‘techniques on how to promote within newscasts’. Again, very relevant to what I do.

Then the challenge continues at 3pm, when 6 sessions are scheduled!

While I try and figure how I can be in all these places at once, here’s what happened this morning.

The 9am session with movie reviewer Richard Roeper is always fun. A long-time PROMAX tradition going back to Siskel and Ebert, Roeper does a great job of looking at promos that some brave members have submitted and along with the audience, gives them either a thumbs up or a thumbs down. In this morning’s session, the one promo that seemed to generate the most discussion was a local news promo from a South Florida station that focused on the fact that, in their newsroom, they were more concerned about getting the news right than getting it first. Roeper, who lives in Chicago, decried the practice of stations there touting the fact that they got the story 3 minutes before the other guys, what we commonly call POPs.

At 11:30, former President Bill Clinton addressed an over-flowing, standing-room only crowd. The former president was relaxed, and spoke without any script or notes I could see. A couple highlights included his remark that politics was just ‘show business for ugly people’, and a funny story about how Clinton and Rush Limbaugh are 99% alike genetically. Most of Clinton’s talk focused the importance of branding to be successful in government and politics and that the failure to get his health plan into law when he was president was due in large part to bad brand management.

Find out how I manage to attend all the afternoon sessions in my next report.