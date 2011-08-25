Programming Roundup: MLK Jr. Memorial Dedication

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial will be dedicated Sunday, Oct. 16, in a ceremony hosted by the Washington, D.C. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial Project Foundation in West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C. The original dedication had been planned for Aug. 28, but had been postponed due to Hurricane Irene. The following is a list of programming covering the event.

TV One will have live coverage of the dedication from Washington, D.C., anchored by Washington Watch With Roland Martin managing editor Roland Martin and Sirius XM Radio host Joe Madison. The coverage will include a rebroadcast of Dr. King’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech in its entirety.

CNN will preempt Sunday’s Reliable Sources to air live coverage of the dedication with Candy Crowley anchoring. Joe Johns will also report. On Saturday, Oct. 15, CNN will air Freedom’s Foot Soldiers: A Conversation with T.J. Holmes, in which CNN anchor Holmes interviews Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s friends.

MSNBC will broadcast PoliticsNation from Washington, D.C. on Friday, with guests Martin Luther King III and musician Harry Belafonte. On Saturday, Rep. John Lewis will join Up With Chris Hayes to discuss his participation in the dedication ceremony, as well as the current Occupy Wall Street protest.

On Sunday, MSNBC’s live coverage will include footage from the NBC archives and discussion of how King’s legacy plays in today’s movements for social change. Weekends With Alex Witt will continue the live coverage, with additional reporting from NBC News correspondents.

Saturday, Oct. 15



7 a.m. Up With Chris Hayes with Rep. John Lewis (MSNBC)



7:30 p.m.: Freedom’s Foot Solders: A Conversation With T.J. Holmes (CNN)

Sunday, Oct. 16



8 a.m.: Up With Chris Hayes - live coverage from Washington, D.C. (MSNBC)



9 a.m.: Live coverage from Washington, D.C. (TV One)



10 a.m.: Weekends With Alex Witt (MSNBC)



11 a.m.: State of the Union With Candy Crowley: Building the Dream - live coverage from Washington, D.C. (CNN)