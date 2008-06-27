BROOKE KAZEN has a new title – Sr. VP, Alternative Programming for Warner Horizon Television. It’s a promotion, actually, because she’s been with the Bros since 2000 when she came aboard via Telepictures as VP Programming & Production for Mike Fleiss’ Next Entertainment. Her new slot will find her working with Randy Jackson’s MTV series, The Bachelorette on ABC, TV Land’s High School Reunion, Here Comes the Newlyweds on the alphabet web and another ABC project - the untitled Ashton Kutcher and Tyra Banks venture. Brooke has a very impressive background in programming, including management slots with The Walt Disney Companies Touchstone TV, dick clark productions, Eyemark Entertainment and CBS Entertainment. She’ll report to CRAIG ERWICH, EVP Warner Horizon Television, aka WHTV.

More programming news, this time coming out of Paramus, New Jersey…The Italian American Network, which is a new, multi-platform media situation, has tapped JAMES PICINICH to be the first VP of Programming and Development. Before crossing the river to Jersey, James was Director of Broadcast Administration at WCBS where he produced all kinds of programs, from live sports to public affairs. The Northwestern grad has also owned and operated his own production shop, Smith/Tomlin Productions. Ciao bella! James.

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.