Programming East and West (Coast)

More news from the world of programming. This time, we turn our sites to Washington DC-based National Geographic Channel, or NatGeo for the cook crowd. HEATHER MORAN Hhas been promoted to Senior Vice President of Programming and Strategic Development, which adds the word “senior” to the title she had for three years. Before coming to NatGeo, Heather served as Vice President of Programming at The Style Network. She’s also been Director of Programming for TLC. Not bad for a former freelance producer/editor who took a 1995 job at Discovery! Congrats Heather!

There’s also a big welcome sign at NatGeo, welcoming their new Director of Design. Click here to find out who the lucky artist is.

Lifetime has a new Vice President, Reality Programming already on the job. Out LA way, DAVID GROSS will report to JESSICA SAMET, Sr. VP, Reality Programming. He comes over from MTV where he was Director, Series Development and Original Programming. The Boston U grad has a degree in Film and Television. Great to hear!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.