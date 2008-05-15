Production and Development times 2

From the “Toot Your Horn” department (apologies to all) comes word that DAVID HORN has been promoted. David is the Series Producer for Great Performances. Well he was. Now he’s the Executive Producer for the series, which means he gets to oversee the development and production all local and national performance programming for WNET up New York way. David has climbed the ladder at WNET, beginning in 1979 when he began at the PBS flagship as a production assistant for a local series called Skyline. Since then, he’s been involved with so many award-winning programs, there’s not enough room to list them all. He’s a grad of Boston’s Berklee College of Music. Let’s have a standing ovation for him!





Over at TV Land,MARCO BRESAZ has been promoted to Vice President, Development and Original Programming. Most recently, Bresaz was director, development and production for TV Land from 2004-2008. Prior to joining TV Land, Bresaz was executive in charge of production, current series and sports programming for Spike TV. The Syracuse grad has also worked at ABC Daytime on soapers All My Children and One Life To Live. He began his career at Lifetime where he was a unit manager for the talk show Attitudes. Congrats!

