Prince Boots Kardashian, But Who Was That On Stage Before?

Making the rounds both on TV and the web this week is a video clip from a Prince concert at Madison Square Garden Monday night in which the pop star kicks reality starlet Kim Kardashian off the stage when she suddenly gets shy and won’t dance.

But did you notice who showed her moves on stage just before Kardashian’s lame showing? It was none other than NBCU Chief Diversity Officer Paula Madison. If you didn’t notice, well her old place of business sure did, as the KNBC 11 p.m. news Tuesday night gave a shout-out to Madison, who before landing her C-level title ran the station from 2000-2007.

Madison totally held her own in the spotlight, especially compared to usually attention-grabbing Kardashian, who just stood there clapping, leading to the diminutive singer tossing her off the stage. Ironically, Madison and Kardashian are almost co-workers, now that Comcast controls NBCU (Kardashian’s show airs on E!, a Comcast net).

Can we expect a dance-off rematch at the next office party? Here’s hoping…

Watch the clip below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZwmmiMv3uw[/embed]