Primetime Emmys: Colbert Wants to Play Palin

The big question for the writers of The Daily Show With Jon Stewart and The Colbert Report: who should play the Obamas on Saturday Night Live.

Stewart suggested…Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

But Colbert offered another take on the McCain-Palin ticket.

He picked Rickles to play McCain—as Rickles and Kathy Griffin riffed on during the broadcast—then suggested himself to play Palin.

“Because I have absolutely no business being vice president.”

By Joel Topcik