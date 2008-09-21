Primetime Emmys: Colbert Wants to Play Palin
By Joel Topcik
The big question for the writers of The Daily Show With Jon Stewart and The Colbert Report: who should play the Obamas on Saturday Night Live.
Stewart suggested…Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
But Colbert offered another take on the McCain-Palin ticket.
He picked Rickles to play McCain—as Rickles and Kathy Griffin riffed on during the broadcast—then suggested himself to play Palin.
“Because I have absolutely no business being vice president.”
By Joel Topcik
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.