Presidential Debates: Who’s Anchoring

The first of three presidential (and one vice presidential debates) airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. Debate veteran Jim Lehrer of PBS NewsHour will moderate the first meeting between President Obama and Mitt Romney from the University of Denver in Colorado.

The lead anchor teams are as follows:

NBC: Brian Williams with David Gregory, Savannah Guthrie, Tom Brokaw, Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell

CBS: Scott Pelley

MSNBC: Rachel Maddow with Chris Matthews, Rev. Al Sharpton, Ed Schultz, Lawrence O’Donnell, Chris Hayes and Steve Schmidt

Fox News: Bret Baier and Megyn Kelly

ABC: Diane Sawyer and George Stephanopoulos

CNN: Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, John King, Erin Burnett and Candy Crowley

Check back tomorrow for viewership numbers from the first debate.