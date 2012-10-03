Presidential Debates: Who’s Anchoring
The first of three presidential (and one vice presidential debates) airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. Debate veteran Jim Lehrer of PBS NewsHour will moderate the first meeting between President Obama and Mitt Romney from the University of Denver in Colorado.
The lead anchor teams are as follows:
NBC: Brian Williams with David Gregory, Savannah Guthrie, Tom Brokaw, Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell
CBS: Scott Pelley
MSNBC: Rachel Maddow with Chris Matthews, Rev. Al Sharpton, Ed Schultz, Lawrence O’Donnell, Chris Hayes and Steve Schmidt
Fox News: Bret Baier and Megyn Kelly
ABC: Diane Sawyer and George Stephanopoulos
CNN: Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, John King, Erin Burnett and Candy Crowley
Check back tomorrow for viewership numbers from the first debate.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.