Potshots From CBS, But A Lot Les

For those of us who miss the networks taking shots at each other during upfront week, CBS gave us a tiny reprieve Wednesday afternoon.

While not mentioning NBC by name, CBS chief Leslie Moonves took a rip at one of his rivals.

“There’s a difference between the model being broken and not being able to find any hits for years,” he said.

CBS sales chief JoAnn Ross also took her turn, noting that NBC execs have said they are watching margins as much as ratings.

“Not keeping score might work in t-ball, but at CBS we are playing in the big leagues,” she said.

Nice to see someone swinging away once again.

