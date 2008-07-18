Post-Newsweek Plots Future for "Historic" WTVJ

You can (almost) always count on summer Fridays for breaking news, usually when you have one foot out the door and are just starting to slather sunblock on your mug.

Indeed, Post-Newsweek and NBC Universal did not disappoint, as PN officially announced it has agreed to acquire WTVJ from NBCU.

Post-Newsweek Stations President/CEO Alan Frank said PN is "pleased to be able to reach an agreement to purchase such a historic station as WTVJ, the first TV station to broadcast in Florida. We look forward to both WPLG and WTVJ continuing to serve the South Florida community."

Post-Newsweek did not disclose the terms of the deal, but reports set it at around $350 million.