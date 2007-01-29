Polygamy is so hot right now
A year after HBO premiered its polygamist family drama Big Love its production company is going bigamist again. Fox has put in a pickup for Two Families a single-camera comedy from HBO Independent Productions “about two sets of adult siblings who find out they share the same bigamist father.”
OK, so we’ve got the drama and the comedy, how long till we see the reality show and cartoon?
