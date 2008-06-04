Is the Plane on Time? Better Check FBN

Fox Business Network is trying a new route to differentiate itself from the competition.

The network is teaming up with FlightView to deliver real-time flight-delay data to viewers of the channel. The system provides weather, air-traffic and congestion information for the major U.S. airports, though it has the ability to drill down to specific regions or airports, depending on programming decisions by the network.

A release issued by FlightView the current level of dissatisfaction with the airlines among consumers spurred the decision to add the information.

“Immediate, accurate and comprehensive information — like that provided by FlightView — plays a major role in helping consumers to get control over travel plans and make more informed choices about when and how they will travel,” the company added.

Programming is scheduled to go live by the end of the summer, in time for the back-to-school and peak holiday-travel seasons.