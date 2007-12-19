Phoenix ND gets a boost, TW Cable talks $ and a weather switch

What a lucky guy MARK CASEY is. He’s just gotten a promotion, with the words “vice president” as part of this title. Mark is now VP/News Director of Gannett’s NBC affil in Phoenix KPNX, KNAZ in Flagstaff as well as 12news.azcentral.com. He’s been at the station since ’99 and has paid his dues in the biz, starting out at a small Minnesota operation where he was a radio and TV reporter and photog. He’s done that snow thing at WKBW in Buffalo, worked with COX, lead the news efforts at ABC in the NC Triangle (WTVD) as well as FOX’s Birmingham operation, where he had the VP title. A grad of West Virginia U, he also holds a Masters in Public Admin from UNC. Love the fact he and his wife, now a certified nurse-midwife, met way back when he was a reporter and she was running camera. Congrats on the promotion, Mark!

Promotions are indeed in the air. Charlotte, NC based WILLIAM F. OSBOURN, JR has been named Senior VP and Controller of Time Warner Cable. He’s been VP of Technical Accounting since hooking up with TW in ’03 and will report to ARTIE MUNSON, EVP and Deputy CFO. (We told you all about him in yesterday’s blog – remember?) Mr. O lives with his family in Waxhaw, which is a booming residential area south of Charlotte and a fun name to write and say.

Over at the Academy (and we mean the Television of Arts and Sciences over on Lankershim) comes word of a promotion. BARBARA CHASE is the new Director, Membership Department. She’s now the go-to gal for those wonderful All-Academy mixers. Head of ATAS, ALAN PERRIS, made the announcement so let’s her it for her!

Switching the palm trees of Orlando for the sagebrush of Ft. Worth is meteorologist LARRY MOWRY, who’s heading to the CBS-owned KTVT in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. He’ll stay in the land of orange juice at Post Newsweek’s WKMG until January 3 and then it’s off to Tex-Mex. Taking Larry’s slot under the palms is Detroit’s ERIC WILSON of WDIV (another Post Newsweek station), a self-professed Disney fan. Well, he’ll definitely be in the right spot. Congrats to all and may you have good weather for your journeys.

Got two more talent moves to share: TYLER BALDWIN is headed to Belo’s Phoenix indie KTVK from KLRT in Little Rock, and MARK THOMPSON was promoted at WOOD up in Grand Rapids, MI to weekend evening anchor from general assignment reporter. Both are Willinger Talent folks.

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.