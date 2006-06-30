‘Philly’ Phanatic

By Scotty C. the Intern

Pizza, beer, and $200 later, you got yourself a sitcom.

That’s what Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day spent to make the pilot of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which kicked off season two last night on FX with Danny Devito in the cast. Sunny is the most ridiculous show of the summer. Yet it’s strangely realistic in ways you don’t want to admit. Last night’s episode, “Charlie gets Crippled,” sees Charlie get run over by Glenn’s car and end up in a wheelchair with two broken legs. Where do you go after such an experience? The strip club, of course, where a wheelchair to a stripper is like a buffet in a homeless shelter.

At least in my experience. My buddy Matt is in a wheelchair, and every time we go to “The Club,” as we call it, only so many of the dancers can fit on his lap. So just like in the show, when Charlie is bombarded with free lap-dance offers, what does he do? He asks them to dance for Devito’s character, Frank. What, as the good friend that I am, am I supposed to do when offered one by Matt? Next time, I’ll just use Frank’s line: “Well, I guess just one–I don’t want to be rude, you know.”

Luckily I’m able to avoid the embarrassment of Rob and Glenn pretending to be crippled (Matt typically throws out the “this is the guy who saved my life” line). When they see that it works so well, one of the most awkward TV moments this side of Curb Your Enthusiasm ensues. Rob and Glenn go to the mall to pick up chicks while pretending to be crippled. When they’re approached by a guy with a legitimate reason to be in a wheelchair who asks them what’s up, Rob responds with “I have polio.” When Glenn hesitates, Rob says, “he has polio too”–which results in them having to do the roll of shame, slowly backing away from the man. All you can do is laugh.

If you’re looking for a quick, dumb chuckle this summer, check out Sunny at 10 p.m. Thursdays. But if you’re offended by jokes about abortion, cripples, race, religion, or really anything normal people don’t laugh about, you might consider skipping it.