Peter Dunn's Duffing Ways

The golf season is winding down in many parts of the country, leaving several general managers with a lot more time on their hands.





WCBS New York president Peter Dunn told me a funny story the other day. He turned up at his local course in Westchester, where he’s often grouped with other solos or pairs for a round. He met a new partner, who, as chance would have it, kept teeing up a ball with WCBS’ Channel 2 logo on it.

Dunn studied the guy to see if he was a client, an employee, etc. Finally, he asked the man if he worked at WCBS.

"Oh, no," said the man. "I just find these balls all the time in the woods."

Dunn told me it’s his son, not him, that keeps hitting the Channel 2 balls into the woods.