Penguins, Shopping and NYC Production

Don’t you just love the name Pittsburgh Penguins? For those of you who have a sports knowledge disability, the Penguins are an NHL hockey team. One of their former players and former execs has just been named Senior Vice President/ General Manager of FSN in Steel City. It’s a GOOOAAALLL for TED BLACK, who really knows the town well, having grown up there. He comes to FSN from his title of VP of Business and Legal Affairs for the team. Ted has a legal degree from Univ of Pittsburgh and has even the former Chairman of the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s Sports, Entertainment and Law Committee. FSN is part of Liberty Sports Group and Ted will report to Mark Shuken, President & CEO, LSG. Cool!

Toronto, Canada native NOMI ROHER is the new Director of Production at NYC TV. She’ll be handling the New York 360˚ and Eat Out New York. The Rutgers grad has a wonderfully wide-ranging background in the biz, from doing docs for PBS to running her own company, ONTV Productions where she handled promos and other productions for such clients as Geffen Records and Universal Studios. Congrats Nomi!

She’s already on the job. RENE AIU is the new President and CEO of ShopNBC. Plus she gets a seat on the board. Sounds like a fascinating background – she comes to hew new slot after being Chairman-CEO of Jupiter Shop Channel in Japan. Shopping is in her blood…the UCLA MBA holder has also been with Home Shopping Net, JC Penney Home Shopping Channel and Cable Value Network.

