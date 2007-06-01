Peacocks and Peabodies
The Peabody Awards, which are being handed out in New York on Monday, will be a tribute to NBC past and future.
While NBC may not be able to generate a 2 rating on many nights, it was able to generate four Peaobody awards with shows that wowed the judges, including the Kevin Reilly-protected, low rated Friday Night Lights, as well as the low-rated Dateline and the not so low rated Office and Scrubs.
Here is what those judges said about NBC programming:
"The Education of Ms. Groves" (Dateline) "Inspiring but not schmaltzy, this program tracks the learning curve of a wide-eyed, first-year middle-school teacher in Atlanta who discovers her job demands skills and resources as well as idealism."
The Office: "This American adaptation of the Peabody-winning British hit of the same title — a comedy of workplace manners and politics presented in faux documentary form — has firmly established its own precise voice and studied brilliance."
Scrubs: "A sweet-and-pungent “Wizard of Oz” parody was just one testimonial to the continuing creative vigor, six seasons into its run, of Bill Lawrence’s hellzapoppin’ comedy about the staff of a Los Angeles hospital."
Friday Night Lights: "No dramatic series, broadcast or cable, is more grounded in contemporary American reality than this clear eyed serial about the hopes, dreams, livelihoods and egos intertwined with the fate of high-school football in a Texas town."
But the Emmys are also a salute to Reilly's successor, Ben Silverman, who has a hand in both NBC's The Office and ABC's Ugly Betty, which is also being Peabodied.
Said the judges of Betty: "Inspired by an internationally popular telenovela, this Americanized version defies category. It’s part comedy, part drama, part soap opera, part fashion-industry satire – but is unmistakably graced with wry intelligence and heart."
But you can't pay your bills with statues.
And while we are talking Peobody, if I set the wayback machine, would I not find another Silverman brought in to help turn-around a, then third-place NBC–this was before Fox, which is why it was only in third. Why yes, I would. It was Fred Silverman, the programming wunder30-something with the golden gut.
Here's hoping the new Silverman has better luck.
By John Eggerton
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.