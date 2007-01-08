Peacock With a Pompador

There was something catchy and fun about NBC's new reality show, Grease: You're the One that I Want. That something was the fact that it is simply American Idol with slicked-back hair, tight leather pants and poodle skirts.

Not that imitation is not the direct result of TV success with a certainty that puts "2+2=4" to shame.

But as we have seen with some other Idol clones, imitation can be done well or poorly, and I think NBC has done it pretty well, with the exception of short-sheeting the Chicago singing auditions in last night's debut.

The show got decent ratings, and I expect it to continue to do so.

By John Eggerton