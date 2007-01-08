Peacock With a Pompador
There was something catchy and fun about NBC's new reality show, Grease: You're the One that I Want. That something was the fact that it is simply American Idol with slicked-back hair, tight leather pants and poodle skirts.
Not that imitation is not the direct result of TV success with a certainty that puts "2+2=4" to shame.
But as we have seen with some other Idol clones, imitation can be done well or poorly, and I think NBC has done it pretty well, with the exception of short-sheeting the Chicago singing auditions in last night's debut.
The show got decent ratings, and I expect it to continue to do so.
By John Eggerton
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.