The Passing Parade

I knew it was going to be a strange day when I saw the item about 7-11 having remade some of its stores into Kwik-E-Mart stores complete with Squishees and KrustyO’s.

The move is to plug the new Simpsons movie, as well as to suggest that the company has a sense of humor. Given that Simpsons episode featuring the hot dog collecting hair and other stuff as it rolls across the floor, I would have to agree that 7-11 is showing unusual tolerance for what is sometimes a wicked stereotype of the kind of convenience store where they have the measuring tape on the door so employees can better gauge the height of the people who have just robbed them.

But that was just the first inkling that their was quirkiness afoot.

I also just received an e-mail from Palestinian Media Watch, which is the watching of Palestinian media, not watching by Palestinians of other media.

Anyway, the e-mail informed me of the death of Farfur, the Mickey Mouse-like character on a Hamas kids show that has gotten people so exercised for using the iconic character to front for Israel-bashing indoctrination.

According to the e-mail, and a YouTube clip, Farfur has just been removed from the show violently, beaten to death after he would not sell his land to the Israeli’s.

Check it out and see if you don’t agree that it’s a strange, strange world we live in, Master Jack.

By John Eggerton.