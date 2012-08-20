Pascarella promoted to co-EP of 'Maury'

John Pascarella has been promoted to co-executive producer of NBCU’s Maury, said Paul Faulhaber, the show’s executive producer, to whom Pascarella reports.Previously, Pascarella was supervising producer at Maury. He started at the show in 2002 as a producer and promoted to supervising producer in 2005. He was a producer on Sally Jessy Raphael from 1996 - 2002.

Maury launches its 15th season on Sept. 17. Faulhaber also serves as executive producer of NBCU’s Maury spin-off, Trisha, which also launches on Sept. 17.