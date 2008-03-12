Trending

Pappas Scraps News in Reno

By

Yesterday’s newscasts at Pappas’ Reno duopoly KREN (a CW affiliate) and KAZR (a Tu Vision) appear to be their last, reports the Reno Gazette-Journal. "These stations didn’t see the right advertising revenues to justify the expense," said VP/special counsel Steve Alfieris.  

KREN did a 10 p.m. news and KAZR a Spanish-language 6 p. 

Nevada Hispanic Services director Jessie Gutierrez had some choice words for Pappas:

"Today or tomorrow Pappas Telecasting can sell KREN and KAZR and make millions and live happily ever after, but their employees are only getting a week’s severance pay. I feel it’s unjust."