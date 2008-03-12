Pappas Scraps News in Reno

Yesterday’s newscasts at Pappas’ Reno duopoly KREN (a CW affiliate) and KAZR (a Tu Vision) appear to be their last, reports the Reno Gazette-Journal. "These stations didn’t see the right advertising revenues to justify the expense," said VP/special counsel Steve Alfieris.

KREN did a 10 p.m. news and KAZR a Spanish-language 6 p.

Nevada Hispanic Services director Jessie Gutierrez had some choice words for Pappas:

"Today or tomorrow Pappas Telecasting can sell KREN and KAZR and make millions and live happily ever after, but their employees are only getting a week’s severance pay. I feel it’s unjust."