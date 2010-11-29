A Pair of Wily Foxes

We got to chat with a couple big names in the Fox community in the new issue–Fox Television Stations chief Jack Abernethy for the latest Station Group Spotlight, and KTVI-KPLR St. Louis President/GM Spencer Koch for the latest Fifth Estater profile.

Since KTVI had been a Fox O&O for years prior to Local TV grabbing the station a few years back, I asked Abernethy for some color on Spencer Koch. Abernethy credits Koch for taking KTVI from essentially an also-ran to a viable contender for the St. Louis ratings crown, by doing the little things right every day.

“Broadcasting is about focusing on what can I do today–it’s very much blocking and tackling,” he said. “Produce the news today, sell the spots today, come back in and do it tomorrow. Spencer is that kind of GM. He’s there very day moving the ball forward, and that’s how you make those kind of massive changes over a seven or eight year period.”

Koch is a fairly accomplished musician, which I dug into a bit in the profile about him. He put forth a fairly memorable version of Luck Be a Lady at a Fox affiliates meeting in Vegas several years ago.

So of course I had to ask Abernethy what he thought of Koch’s Sinatra impersonation.

“It’s not as good as he thinks it is,” joked Jack, “but he’s probably better than me.”