Oxygen Gives New Yorkers Taste of 'Jersey Couture' Style

Oxygen is bringing a bit of Jersey to Manhattan.

To promote the season two premiere of its reality series Jersey Couture, the network has opened a pop-up beauty bar at 684 Broadway in the NoHo neighborhood of New York City, giving visitors a chance to sample that Garden State style without crossing water.

The network hosted a launch party for the store’s opening Thursday night, where guests previewed the beauty store’s services – nail coatings by Minx, outrageous hairstyles by Ricky’s NYC, airbrush makeup by Temptu, a Jersey Couture t-shirt bedazzle station and photo booth to capture the finished look.

Cast members Kimberly Gambale, Christina Scali and Diane Scali (of the Diane & Company dress store where Jersey Couture is set) were on hand as well as Jersey Shore stars Sammi Giancola and Deena Cortese. Partygoers were also entertained with a musical performance by Salt-N-Pepa.

Jersey Couture has been off the network for a year and a half (its first season premiered on June 1, 2010). And the series has gone through some format changes in that time – the previously one-hour show has been shortened to half-hour episodes to more closely resemble the TLC hit Say Yes to the Dress (both shows are produced by Half Yard Productions).

The pop-up beauty bar is free and open to the public Feb. 3-7.

Jersey Couture premieres on Oxygen Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. with two back-to-back episodes.