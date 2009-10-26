OWN: Aniston Not Hosting Talk Show

OWN is not in discussions with Jennifer Aniston to host a weekly talk show on Oprah Winfrey’s cable network when it launches sometime next year.

The report surfaced over the weekend in a U.K. tabloid and was repeated by the New York Post.

An OWN spokesperson says the network is “not in any sort of discussions or negotiations with Jennifer Aniston to host a talk show with us.”

The network, a joint venture between Discovery Communications and Oprah Winfrey, was to launch this year but has been delayed until sometime in the second half of next year.

The programming we do know about on OWN: an interview show hosted by Winfrey called Master Class; an investigative hour with Lisa Ling; and a docu-soap about Surfers Healing, a California surf school for children with autism.