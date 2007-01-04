Outzone's Gay of the Year: One Degree of Separation

Today is a very proud day for us here at B&C. That's because it's been decided by Bravo's Outzonetv.com that Kevin, the boyfriend of our very own Art Director Forest, is the "Sexiest Gay of the Year!"

We always knew Bravo had good taste. Kevin is a blogger extraordinaire - check it out. And now he's in the ranks of Outzone's other celebrated gays, including Gay Celebrity of the Year (and Most Surprising Gay), Neil Patrick Harris.

Thanks, Bravo!

By Anne Becker