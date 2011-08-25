Oulvey named Twentieth's EVP ad sales, and other media moves

Plenty of end-of-summer media moves as the East Coast battens down the hatches in anticipation of Hurricane Irene:

Joe Oulvey has been named Twentieth Television’s EVP of ad sales, replacing Judy Kenny and reporting to Greg Meidel, Twentieth’s president. Oulvey comes to Twentieth from Fox Station Sales, where he was most recently SVP and for whom he worked for a decade. Prior to joining Fox, Oulvey was VP of spot sales for the CBS Television Stations.

Shaleen Desai is joining Vin di Bona and Bruce Gersh’s Fishbowl Worldwide Media as SVP of comedy development, reporting to Susan Levinson, EVP of creative affairs. Most recently, Desai was VP of programming for BBC Worldwide Productions, and prior to that was VP of development for fox21.

Melissa Forman is rejoining Fox Sports Media Group’s Fuel TV in the position of SVP of programming, development and current, and reporting to Fuel’s GM and EVP George Greenberg. Forman returns to Fuel where she previously worked for seven years. In the interim, she’s worked as a consultant for the group and a producer of sports-themed programming.

Shawn O’Shea has been named VP of master control operations for the Fox TV Stations, reporting to Earl Arbuckle, the station group’s SVP of engineering. O’Shea will be responsible for FTS’ new centralized master control hub in Las Vegas. For the past five years, O’Shea has been VP of engineering and operations at Fox’s KTBC Austin. Prior to joining Fox, O’Shea worked at Ascent Media, Wexler Video and Core Digital. He’s also a ten-year veteran of the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered submarine service.

Roberto Stopello has been promoted to Telemundo’s VP of novela development, reporting to Joshua Mintz, senior EVP of Telemundo Entertainment. Stopello recently was instrumental in adapting and developing Telemundo’s successful novela, La Reina del Sur. Juan Marcos Blanco, who joined Telemundo in 2004, also has been promoted to director of novela development at the Spanish-language network.