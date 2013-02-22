An Oscar Weekend, Not Just on ABC

ABC has been busy cross-promoting its upcoming telecast of the 85th Academy Awards on properties like Good Morning America, primetime’s 20/20, and the syndicated Live! With Kelly and Michael. But even networks without rights to the annual kudoscast are airing shoulder programming this weekend to tap into Oscar buzz.

CBS News will air the hour-long special Vanity Fair’s Hollywood on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m., taking viewers behind the scenes for the planning of the 20th anniversary of the magazine’s exclusive Oscar party. The special includes stories from A-list actors Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck, Halle Berry, Emma Stone and Kerry Washington.

Discovery Channel has updated its original 2002 broadcast of ARGO: Inside Story which gives an inside look at the CIA’s dramatic attempt to rescue six Americans during the 1978 Iran hostage crisis. Argo co-star Bryan Cranston will narrate the one-hour special, to air on Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 24 at noon.

And though it’s not airing until after the awards, The Hub is kicking off its new viewer-selected Thursday night programming block on Feb. 28 with fan-favorite sitcom episodes of Mork and Mindy, Happy Days, The Facts of Life and Family Ties featuring Oscar-winning guest stars George Clooney, Tom Hanks and Helen Hunt starting at 9 p.m.

We’ll update this post as other specials are announced.