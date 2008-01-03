From Orlando to LA

Orlando’s Hearst-Argyle Television stations WESH and WKCF, NBC and CW affiliates respectively, have a new General Manager. JAMES J. CARTER’s new official title is president and general manager and he’ll be moving down to the Orlando market from Louisville, where he has held a similar title at WKLY, the CBS affil in the Kentucky Derby City. Carter has been in L’ville since ’99. Carter is a Chicago guy who has a journalism degree from Drake in Des Moines. He’s worked his way up the ladder in the sales area and he made the switch to TV from a radio beginning…he’s worked at KEZO-FM and WOW-AM in Omaha and ran WTAE-AM/WVTY-FM in Pittsburgh, where he began his career with Hearst. Congrats James. I bet after all your Midwest winters, you’ll enjoy the palm trees of Orlando, even if the temps are dipping down today. I wonder if he plays the sax – a well known musician named James Carter does.

If he wasn’t a movie fan, he is now. TERRY O’REILLY is joining LA-based ReelzChannel as the EVP and GM of the cable channel, making the switch from his job as President of Hubbard Holdings up in the St. Paul area. Terry has also been SVP of programming and production at the Weather Channel. I’m sure he’ll be thrilled at the LA weather as opposed to the Minnesota weather, especially this time of year. He’ll report directly to GARY THORNE, President and COO of ReelzChannel. Yep it’s reelzcool news.

Much more to post tomorrow. Still functioning on “holiday” time.

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.