Opinionated Talkers Bloviating: Helpful or Hurtful?

Respondents to a just-released USA Networks poll are evenly divided over whether opinionated talk radio, cable, and blogs are a positive or negative trend. While 39% said it was a very or somewhat favorable phenomenon, 40% said it was very or somewhat unfavorable, while 30% were neutral.

That was one of the findings of a poll released in advance of a USA Networks’ “Characters Unite” town hall event at the Newseum in Washington Dec. 2.

Former NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw is moderating the event, which will look at “how America’s increasingly diverse and divided population can find common ground on today’s complex social issues.” It will feature a panel of journalists, legislators, civil rights leaders, policymakers and academics, and at least one singer/philanthropist–Jon Bon Jovi.

Brokaw is host of a new documentary on USA, American Character Along Highway 50, which debuts January 2010. Brokaw travels from East Coast to West to “present stories of hardship and hope.”