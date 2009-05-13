Only CBS? Univision Says It's Growing Too

A sign of how competitive it’s getting out there, Spanish-language broadcast network Univision has lodged a complaint with Nielsen over the wording of the current CBS TV ad campaign titled “Only CBS.” The campaign suggests that CBS is the only broadcast network to show growth this season. Nielsen is involved in the complaint since the company approves any wording of ratings claims to make sure they are accurate.Univision isn’t taking CBS claims lying down and wants the world to know they’re also growing. According to Nielsen data through week 33 (or May 10), both CBS and Univision were up 11 percent in people and in the key advertiser demographic, CBS was up 4 percent while Univision was up 3 percent on the live plus same day metric.

While CBS’ campaign is still running, ads which refer to Nielsen metrics are said to be no longer on air, since it was a short burst campaign. A Nielsen spokesman acknowledged the small oversight saying, “If we had it to do again we would request that ‘among English language broadcast networks’ was added.”

Ends