OMB Approves Info Collection On Program-Access Complaints

It’s official. The FCC has been cleared to start dealing with complaints related to its closing of the terrestrial exemption.The new rule holding that program distributors were presumptively in violation of FCC rules if they did not make terrestrially delivered programming in which they had a financial interest available to competitors went into effect in April. But as I reported last week, the information collection portions of the rules relating to complaints about those violations had to be vetted by OMB per paperwork reduction requirements.

That approval was published in the Federal Register June 21. The National Cable & Telecommunications Association had registered its complaint about the information-collection associated with the new rules.