Omaha Station Renovates Omaha Station

KETV Omaha has found a new home in Omaha’s vacant Burlington Station, a train depot south of the city’s Old Market. The TV station will spend two years renovating the building before moving in.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Ariel Roblin, president/GM of KETV. “It really goes back to the people who watch us every day, the people we serve every day, the people we think about every day. That’s the reason we get to do this, so you know we have to do it right.”

Hearst TV owns KETV, an ABC affiliate.

The building was finished in 1898, just in time to welcome visitors to Omaha for the World’s Fair, according to KETV.com. The station underwent a major renovation in the late 1920s to compete with Union Station, and saw its last passenger train in 1974.

“I applaud KETV and the Hearst Corporation for the significant investment they are making in downtown Omaha,” said out-going Mayor Jim Suttle. “This is truly an innovative commitment to the past as well as the future growth of our city and reflects the high standards KETV has demonstrated on the air and in our community.”