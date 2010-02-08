Olympics Brought To You By Eh?-D.C.

There will be some bundled-up, out-of-home viewing to NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympic Games opening ceremonies Feb. 12 in our nation’s capital.



With the help of NBC and parent General Electric, the Embassy of Canada, which is only a curling stone’s push from the Capitol dome, is throwing a big bash to celebrate the games from Vancouver, B.C.



According to an invite to the festivities — “Can’t be in Vancouver, eh?” — a JumboTron monitor will broadcast the ceremonies. The event will include live snowboard and ski jumping demos and Wii versions of winter sports for the virtual athletes in attendance.



With over two feet of snow in most places and more on the way, the Hill in Capitol Hill could double as a snowboarding venue.



In the spirit of the hearty folk up north, the event will actually be held outside the embassy, not in it. Some of the action will be in a heated tent on the driveway, but some won’t.



The dress, per the invite, is “winter casual.”